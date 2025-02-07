Education

BJU Community Seeks to Raise $100 K for Jonathan's House during Bible Conference

Bob Jones University will hold its annual Bible Conference Feb. 18 – 21 in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. This year’s theme is “The Goodness of God.”

The annual Bible Conference offering will support Jonathan’s House Central Africa, a gospel-centered mission that exists to provide physical and spiritual help, hope and healing to vulnerable children and their community in the Central African Republic through their school, orphanage, and medical clinic.

Student organizations at BJU are leading dozens of fundraisers on campus during Bible Conference. The goal is to raise $100,000 to construct “The Alice Peterson House” which will provide a home for orphaned babies, toddlers and older girls. To view previous offering projects, click here.

“At this year's Bible Conference, we look forward to highlighting the goodness of our God, whose faithfulness and love are the foundation of our hope,” says BJU President Josh Crockett. “As we reflect on His goodness, may our hearts be filled with gratitude and a deeper commitment to living out His truth in every area of our lives.”

The opening service will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. Services will be held Wednesday through Friday at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Services will be webcast and available via SermonAudio.

Conference speakers include Alan Benson, former executive vice president for Student Development and Ministry Advancement at BJU; David Doran, senior pastor of Inter-City Baptist Church and president of Detroit Baptist Theological Seminary; Drew Conley, senior pastor of Hampton Park Baptist Church; Gary Reimers, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church; Dr. Greg Stiekes, pastor of Gateway Baptist Church; Jon Crocker, executive director of GFA Missions; Mark Minnick, senior pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church; and Tim Potter, president of Arch Ministries.

“We have the privilege to hear from a remarkable group of speakers who will remind us of God's unchanging goodness,” says Crockett. “I know the BJU community will be inspired and challenged to live faithfully, to recognize His hand in every part of our lives and to share His love with others.”

Further details about the schedule and online donations are available here.