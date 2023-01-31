Education

Bob Jones University to Hold Bible Conference

Bob Jones University will hold its annual Bible Conference February 14 - 17, on the BJU campus. This year’s theme, “God’s Steadfast Love,” is often referenced throughout the Scriptures and serves as an encouraging reminder of the hope found in Christ.

“Bible Conference is a time to step away from the busyness of the academic semester and be refreshed,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Each speaker is a gifted expositor of God’s Word. We look forward to what He will do in our hearts as we seek to follow His example.”

Pettit will preach the opening service Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Services will be held Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Services will be livestreamed and available via BJU’s webcast archives.

Conference speakers include Dr. Drew Conley, pastor of Hampton Park Baptist Church in Greenville; Dr. Josh Crockett, pastor of Morningside Baptist Church in Greenville; Rev. Tim Leaman, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Westminster, Maryland; Dr. Brian Peterson, pastor of Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell, Georgia; and Rev. Kurt Skelly, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The annual Bible Conference offering will support Harvest House, a ministry of Harvest Baptist Church in Guam. Harvest House works with the territory’s foster care system to house children, recruit host families and assist with adoption placements. Donations will be used to purchase a storage container and build a training center.

Student organizations at BJU are leading fundraising efforts on campus. Last year, over $142,000 was raised to further the outreach and addiction recovery ministries of Family Baptist Church in Minneapolis.