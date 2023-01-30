Education

BJU Seminary Holds CoRE Conference

BJU Seminary will hold its annual CoRE Conference on Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 on the BJU campus.

The conference theme, “Who Am I? The Contemporary Assault on Personhood,” will explore the theme of personhood, regarding who we are created at conception and who we are when recreated in Christ, and the inherent value of human beings amidst the societal devaluation of life. Sessions will address a variety of topics including disability, grief, race and bioethics.

Speakers include Paul Tautges, senior pastor of Cornerstone Community Church in Mayfield Heights, Ohio; Jim Newcomer, senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and adjunct professor of biblical counseling in BJU Seminary; Nicolas Ellen, senior pastor of Community of Faith Bible Church in Houston, Texas, and BJU Seminary adjunct professor; and BJU Seminary professors, Stuart Scott and Jim Berg.

Alan Benson, Marc Chetta, Jessica Minor and Renton Rathbun will participate on a panel, “Personhood and Bioethics,” Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“I am thrilled with the variety of sessions offered during this year’s conference,” said Neal Cushman, dean of the BJU Seminary. “Our desire is to equip attendees with the theology needed to defend everyone’s God-given value, dignity and design.”

A complete schedule and registration information are available here. Registration ends on Jan. 25. Session recordings will be added to the CoRE archives page.

About BJU Seminary

BJU Seminary is a conservative graduate school of theology and ministry in Greenville, South Carolina. Part of Bob Jones University, BJU Seminary features a world-class faculty of 25 full-time and adjunct professors recognized as specialists in fields ranging across theology, ministry, apologetics, counseling and missions—fulfilling a commitment to equip leaders to effectively proclaim the Word, serve the church and advance the Gospel.

The Seminary is pursuing a 500 x 5 x 5 strategic vision of putting 500 pastors on the path to the pulpit in the next five years—and every five years after that—through a 5P Plan of innovation and investment in the areas of program, partnerships, people, plant and profile.

BJU Seminary offers full-time, flexible graduate programs and certificates in areas including biblical counseling, theological studies, expository preaching, ministry studies, intercultural studies, biblical language and literature, Bible teaching, chaplaincy and master of divinity.