Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit Signs Three-Year Contract

The following statements were released regarding the ratification of the president’s contract by the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees and the signing of the contract by Dr. Steve Pettit on the afternoon of Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Bob Jones University Board of Trustees

“Since the announcement of the Board of Trustees vote to re-elect Dr. Steve Pettit as president of Bob Jones University on November 17, 2022, the Board of Trustees and Dr. Pettit have been working together cooperatively to come to today’s announcement of a unanimously approved contract.

We are excited about BJU’s future under Dr. Pettit’s leadership. BJU is uniquely positioned in today’s world to deliver its mission centered on life-changing Christian education for today’s students.

We stand together with Dr. Pettit and our faculty and staff in commitment to our mission, seeking the Lord’s favor, as we look to our 100th anniversary and beyond.”

Dr. Steve Pettit, BJU President

“I am pleased that the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees and I have reached an agreement on the terms of a new three-year contract and that I have signed the contract effective the day after Commencement 2023 through Commencement Day in May 2026.

I particularly want to thank the members of the Board of Trustees for their time and effort as we worked cooperatively to reach this agreement. This process helped strengthen our commitment to grow together as a board and to lead BJU in fulfilling its mission.

I look forward to serving as president over the next three years and working with our faculty and staff as we—with God’s guidance and enabling—continue to move the University forward and provide our students the best biblically based academic preparation for what God has called them to do.”