BJU Presents the Canadian Brass

Bob Jones University will present the Canadian Brass Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The group previously performed at BJU in 1997 and 2013.

Founded in 1970, Canadian Brass is known for its member's proficiency in various instruments that allow them to play a program ranging from classical favorites to new arrangements. Chuck Daellenbach, the only remaining original member of the group, plays the tuba. Trumpeters, a hornist and a trombonist round out the ensemble.

The quintet has performed in over 60 countries and has been named “one of the most popular brass ensembles in the world” by The Washington Post.

“We’re so pleased to be a part of the Canadian Brass’s upcoming tour,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of BJU’s School of Fine Arts and Communication. “Our audience is in store for a wonderful evening of music from this world-renowned brass ensemble.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864) 770-1372 Monday through Friday, 12–5 p.m.