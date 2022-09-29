Education

BJU to Host Homecoming & Family Weekend

Bob Jones University will host its annual Homecoming & Family Weekend Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6–8, on the BJU campus.

“We look forward to welcoming our alumni back to campus during this special time of year to reconnect with friends, attend class reunions, see the newly renovated spaces and make new memories,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The community is invited to attend many of the weekend’s events. Our faculty and staff outdo themselves every year and this year will be no exception.”

On Thursday, the community is invited to attend the Homecoming Concert presented by the BJU Symphonic Wind Band at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The concert will feature classic works, a guest appearance by Dr. Dan Turner and a new Fantasia on the University Hymn written specifically for the event by BJU alumnus Josh Hummel. Tickets are available here.

There will be a number of events on Friday including guided campus tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. followed by the Gingery Mack Scholarship Benefit Concert at 4 p.m. in War Memorial Chapel. The Greenville Shakespeare Company will perform “Love’s Labor Lost” at 6 and 8 p.m. in Performance Hall.

On Saturday, there will be a variety of activities for children including U.Day, an educational street fair, from 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. on front campus; the Columbia Marionettes at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Stratton Hall; Patch the Pirate Live at 2 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium and the Bruin Village hosted by BJU student-athletes from 5:30–7:30 p.m. on the lower athletic fields.

The Museum and Gallery (M&G) will once again host its popular Maker’s Market from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Welcome Center. The market features a curated selection of art, crafts, and designs created by BJU grads, current and former faculty and staff, and current and former students. M&G will also host a Benjamin West Tour at 11:30 a.m. in War Memorial Chapel. The chapel features seven of the 13 paintings in the series, The Progress of Revealed Religion, which was commissioned by King George III of England.

John Nolan, BJU alumnus and faculty member, will host the Greenville History Tour from 10:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Space is limited.

The annual women’s soccer game kicks off at 4 p.m., and the men’s game at 7 p.m. against Regent University. The BJU culinary students will cater the Bruins BBQ Bash from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Activity Center. Tickets may be purchased here.

Homecoming & Family Weekend will conclude with a fireworks show by Pyrotecnico at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Alumni Stadium.

The full schedule of events and ticketing information is available at homecoming.bju.edu.