BJU Symphony Orchestra to Tour Italy

The Bob Jones University Symphony Orchestra will embark on a two-week tour of Italy, June 19 - July 2, 2023. The tour will include stops in Rome, Florence, Venice, Cremona, and Milan where the orchestra will perform as part of the Cremona Summer Music Festival, an orchestra festival in Florence, and the American Celebration of Music in Italy concert series.

“Cremona is such a beautiful city with a rich musical history, so it was a special honor to be invited by the city to participate in their summer festival,” said Dr. Michael Moore, conductor of the orchestra. “And we’re thrilled that our students will have the opportunity to share their artistry for the glory of God as they perform in several other incredible venues throughout Italy as well.”

Planning for the tour began two years ago when Moore received an invitation from the City of Cremona. He and his wife, Dr. Deanna Moore, department head for keyboard studies, worked with the BJU Office of Study Abroad to build a three-credit course around the performance tour with a special focus on experiential learning through immersive study and reflective practice.

“This trip is going to be a great performance tour, but it’s also more than that,” said Dr. Deanna Moore. “We began meeting last fall to prepare the students through reading, listening, and essay assignments designed to help them better appreciate the history, culture, and beauty they will encounter.”

Ian Hamrick, an English literature major who plays horn in the orchestra, is particularly looking forward to attending a performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet at La Scala Opera House in Milan. “This trip will provide many enriching opportunities in multiple disciplines of fine arts, so I’m thankful for such an amazing experience in my area of interest,” said Hamrick.

For Susan Dunn, a senior violin performance major, the opportunity to see and hear Stradivarius instruments at the Museum of the Violin in Cremona is a dream come true. Dunn said, “I am so thankful to each donor who invested in us to make this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience possible.”

“We want to express our deepest appreciation to the Friends of Music At BJU for supporting the students through scholarships,” said Dr. Michael Moore. “We would not be able to provide this transformational educational experience without their generous giving.”