Education

BJU Presents the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers

Bob Jones University will host the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

Although conceptualized in 2001, the ensemble was established in 2021. After a successful debut at “Live from London,” they were temporarily sidelined due to the pandemic but have now resumed a full touring schedule.

Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand, the group’s founder and director, is a full professor, Department of Music chair, and director of choral activities at Oakwood University where he conducts the Aeolians of Oakwood University. A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Ferdinand earned his BA in piano from Oakwood College (now Oakwood University), an MA in Choral Conducting from Morgan State University and a DMA in Choral Conducting from the University of Maryland.

“We are very excited to host the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers for their upcoming concert. Under his direction, the superb talent represented in the group will create an evening of unforgettable music for the audience,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication.

All performances are open to the public. Tickets for individual performances as well as season passes are available. To secure your tickets, please visit BJU’s new ticketing platform, Showpass, or call the Programs and Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372 from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.