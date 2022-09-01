Education

Bob Jones University 9/11 Memorial Display

Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Bob Jones University students will set up a memorial display near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to campus. Each flag will represent one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The students will begin assembling the display Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. and it will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

In addition, a replica of the World Trade Center Cross, one of the most recognizable symbols found in the wreckage of Ground Zero, will be featured at the Wade Hampton entrance. The original steel girder, a 17-foot long crossbeam, became a source of hope to many in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Tuesday, Sept. 13, the public is invited to view a portion of a steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Please direct any questions to Randy Page, Chief of Staff, at 864.241.1655 (office) or 803.466.0789 (cell).