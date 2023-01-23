Education

BJU Bruins Host 51st Annual Invitational Basketball Tournament

The Bob Jones University Bruins will host 10 high schools from around the country to compete in the 51st annual Invitational Basketball Tournament Jan. 24 - 27 in the Davis Field House.

"We're excited to be able to host these high school programs here at Bob Jones University," Bruins Director of Athletics Dr. Neal Ring said. “This is one of the highlights of the year for BJU and we’re excited to have so many student-athletes on our campus. We look forward to a great time with some great competition.”

The three-day tournament will feature the Asheville Traiblazers (Asheville, North Carolina), Bob Jones Academy (Greenville, South Carolina), Cramerton Christian Academy (Cramerton, North Carolina), Gospel Light Christian School (Walkertown, North Carolina), Greenville Hurricanes (Greenville, South Carolina), Indiana Christian Academy (Anderson, Indiana), Mercer Christian Academy (Princeton, West Virginia), Shining Light Academy (Greensboro, North Carolina), Union Grove Christian School (Lexington, North Carolina) and Valley Christian Academy (Santa Maria, California).

In honor of longtime BJU coach Don Ward, the BJU Bruins will present the Don C. Ward Sportsmanship Award to two of the teams. Coach Ward served at the University for over 20 years. He was involved with planning and running invitational high school tournaments at BJU as well as teaching a course in Health Science and managing the intramural program. Coach Ward passed away in November 2016 after an 8-month battle with cancer.

For more information about the tournament schedule, visit [www.bjubruins.com]www.bjubruins.com.