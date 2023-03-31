Education

Statements by BJU President Dr. Steve Pettit and BJU Board Chairman Dr. John Lewis

The following statement is to be attributed to Bob Jones University President Dr. Steve Pettit.

“Today I notified the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees that I am resigning from my position as president of BJU at the completion of the academic year on Friday, May 5, 2023.

It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as the president of Bob Jones University. My memories of the wonderful people, the incredible student body, and the perpetual blessings of God will linger with me throughout the rest of my life.

From the moment I began, I have joyfully served the entire administration, faculty, and staff. They have been faithful and humble servants committed to the mission of BJU. I am deeply humbled by the things God has done over the past nine years. Whatever good has happened it is because of the blessings of God and the humble service of His devoted people.

I believe this is the Lord’s direction and the best step to take at this time. I encourage the Board, the administration, and the entire BJU community to continue our commitment to offering a world-class education with a biblical worldview.

I am thankful that the Board of Trustees has given me the privilege of serving BJU these last nine years. My hope is that the Lord will bless the Board of Trustees as they seek to follow His will in the future.”

The following statement is to be attributed to Bob Jones University Board Chairman Dr. John Lewis.

Bob Jones University Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Lewis made the following statement regarding the resignation of Dr. Steve Pettit as president of Bob Jones University effective at the end of the academic year.

“This afternoon, the BJU Board of Trustees regretfully accepted the resignation of Dr. Steve Pettit as president of Bob Jones University. The Chair and the full board voiced overwhelming support to him, but each one of us respects his decision to resign and are deeply thankful for his years of dedicated service to the mission of BJU and its faculty, staff, and students. We wish him God’s best in his future endeavors.”