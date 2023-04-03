Education

BJU Presents Living Gallery: The Savior's Call

Bob Jones University will present its annual Living Gallery April 6 - 8 in Rodeheaver Auditorium. An Upstate Easter tradition, performances will occur April 6 - 7 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and April 8 at 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

For over 25 years, the Living Gallery program has illustrated the Gospel narrative through a program that combines original drama, musical arrangements and breathtaking live portrayals of classic works of art to celebrate the story of Christ’s resurrection.

“We invite the community to see these great paintings “come alive” in life-size re-creations on the Rodeheaver stage as choirs, instrumentalists, and costumed actors re-create scenes from our Lord’s ministry on earth,” said Dr. Paul Radford, Living Gallery director. "This year’s presentation features Dan Forrest’s musical work, Requiem for the Living, and dramatizes Christ’s invitation to his followers: come, eat, drink and rest."

Tickets are $19.79 for adults and $17.70 for children (6–12) and may be purchased through the BJU Programs and Production box office by calling (864) 770-1372 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or online through the ShowPass website.