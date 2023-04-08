NGU to Offer Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences This Fall

Recently approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), NGU’s Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (MABS) program will join the PA Medicine program in the university’s newly established College of Allied Health.

“NGU seeks to offer academic programs that allow students to be well-prepared for their chosen professions and callings,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “This new program is excellent, providing an innovative, flexible approach to the curriculum. We look forward to adding these new students’ stories to NGU’s grand narrative of impacting students and our culture with distinctively Christ-first education. And we’re grateful for the leadership Dr. Hairr will give to both programs in his new role.”

The program will offer bachelor’s degree graduates a path to take prerequisite courses for professional schools at a graduate level.

"We are thrilled with the recent SACSCOC approval of the Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences degree,” said Dr. Jordan Hairr, Dean of the College of Allied Health at NGU. “This degree embodies North Greenville University’s commitment to academic excellence and service, through equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the foundational knowledge and skills needed to begin to transform the field of medicine."

Those interested can apply for the fully-online, 33-credit-hour MABS program online at go.ngu.edu/bioscience-apply. The program, which takes 12-13 months to complete, will begin on June 1.

“For those thinking about becoming a physician assistant or attending medical school, this program provides that majority of the science courses needed,” said Dr. Cathleen Ciesielski, MABS program coordinator and professor at NGU. “Most people don’t realize how competitive physician assistant programs are. Nationwide, anywhere from three to five people are interviewed for one seat in a class. Programs like this help strengthen applications and show competency, while providing students with a degree they can use in the field of healthcare.”

North Greenville University’s Physician Assistant program has produced more than 130 graduates over the past 5 years and maintains Accreditation-Continued status from The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA).

“Since its inception in 2017, PA Medicine has been a flagship program for the University,” said North Greenville University Provost Dr. Nathan Finn. “The new Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences will create an accessible pathway for students to enter into a variety of health professions.”

For more information on the MABS program, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For admissions information or instructions about application requirements, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.