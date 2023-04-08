Education

Statement by Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit made the following statement regarding the resignation of Bob Jones University Board Chairman Dr. John Lewis.

“Late this afternoon, I was notified that Bob Jones University Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Lewis has resigned from the Board of Trustees effective immediately.

He has served BJU for 32 years as a board member and seven years as chairman. His desire was to honor the mission and vision of BJU and he worked tirelessly to that end. During his tenure, the University secured regional accreditation through SACSCOC and regained our tax exemption.

I wish Dr. Lewis God’s best.”