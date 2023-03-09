Education

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Coming to Bob Jones University

Bob Jones University will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast March 9 - 10 at 7:30 p.m. and two performances Saturday, March 11, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Based on the centuries-old fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast is a classic story about love, appearances and sacrifice. This “tale as old as time” first appeared on Broadway in 1994, where it ran for 13 years. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The cast includes five guest artists from New York along with Dr. Megan Stapleton, Division of Music voice faculty, in the leading role of Belle. It also includes 19 alumni and several of their children.

“For over 90 years, Bob Jones University has produced national award-winning productions, including musicals, operas, and plays,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication and stage director for this production. “The cast for this beautiful and heart-warming musical is the largest cast we have ever had for a BJU musical.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864) 770-1372 Monday through Friday, 12–5 p.m.