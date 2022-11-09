Education

BJU Presents Richard III: The Terrible Reign

John Michael Cox as Richard III

The Bob Jones University Classic Players will present Richard III: The Terrible Reign Nov. 15-17, at 7:30 p.m. nightly in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

“Bob Jones University has been performing Richard III since 1940 and this is our ninth time to bring Shakespeare’s masterpiece to the stage,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication. “The concept, cutting, sets and costumes make this play more accessible for modern audiences.”

The current production was adapted, designed and directed by Jeffrey Stegall. Dr. Darren Lawson serves as producer and the original music is by Dr. Ken Renfrow. A number of students are featured in the cast and sing in the ensemble.

The play is set in the aftermath of the 30-year-long War of the Roses, a brutal clash between the York and Lancaster families in England. Richard, the brother of King Edward IV, devises a scheme to eliminate everyone who stands between him and the crown. His desire for the throne precedes his terrible reign and ultimate downfall at Bosworth Field.

A SMART performance is available for 7-12 graders and their sponsors on Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Groups will receive a free education guide that provides insights for class discussion. A password is required to purchase tickets.

All performances are open to the public. Tickets for individual performances as well as season passes are available. To secure your tickets, please visit Showpass or call the Programs and Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372 from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.