Education

Bob Jones Academy Participates in Veterans History Project

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

12:30 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Bob Jones Academy Auditorium

GREENVILLE, S.C. (November 7, 2022) – Bob Jones Academy is participating in the Veterans History Project , a Library of Congress oral history project, on Wednesday, November 9, in honor of Veterans Day this Friday.

The Academy is partnering with American Legion Post 3 and Upstate Warrior Solution. Nearly 40 veterans have confirmed their participation. Veterans will be interviewed by 54 students in the 10th and 11th grade United States History class at BJA.

Location: Bob Jones Academy Auditorium, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC

Times: Veteran interview check-in and interview times will be staggered.

Group 1: check-in 12 p.m. (interview time 12:30 to 1:20 p.m.)

Group 2: check-in 12:55 p.m. ( interview time 1:25-2:15 p.m.)

Group 3: check-in 1:50 p.m. (interview time 2:20-3:10 p.m.)

Participants include the following:

1st Vice Commander Richard Cochran – The American Legion Post 3

2nd Vice Commander Bobby Lyles –The American Legion Post 3

Hal Roach, Greenville attorney who is a veteran and represents many veterans

Dr. Ira Williams, Korean War veteran

The media is invited to attend and cover this event. Interested persons may contact BJA media contact Gail Nicholas (gThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) and project coordinator and faculty member Pamela Snyder (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).