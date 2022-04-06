Education

Bob Jones University to Present Living Gallery 2022: Through the Darkest Day

Bob Jones University will present its annual Living Gallery April 14-16 in Rodeheaver Auditorium. An Upstate Easter tradition, performances will occur April 14 at 7:30 p.m., April 15 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Living Gallery illustrates the Gospel narrative through a unique program that combines original drama, special choral and orchestral arrangements and breathtaking live portrayals of classic works of art to celebrate the story of Christ’s birth or resurrection.

For this 25th anniversary production, Jeffrey Stegall and David Burke, the director and playwright respectively for the inaugural Living Gallery in 1998, have collaborated to reimagine the original play. This fresh adaptation incorporates new scenes and characters intended to encourage a pandemic-weary 21st-century audience and focuses on Jesus’ admonition, “Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Woven through this year’s program titled “Through the Darkest Day” is a play that follows the experiences of Jesus Christ’s followers between His crucifixion and reappearance.

“For the first followers of Jesus, the days between the crucifixion and the resurrection must have been the darkest of their lives. Fear, uncertainty, anxiety, and doubt filled the minds of even Jesus’ closest friends and family. The play, which accompanies these featured works, highlights how these individuals gain comfort by remembering and reflecting on the marvelous life and death of Jesus Christ,” says director Jeffrey Stegall. “Some of the pieces of art depicting these moments in Christ’s earthly ministry were incorporated in the first Living Gallery production. They offer us the opportunity, not only to view remarkable works of art, but also to meditate on the overwhelming power of the cross.”

Tickets are $18.90 for adults and $16.85 for children (6–12). Tickets may be purchased at the BJU Programs and Production box office from noon to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday. They may also be purchased online through livinggallery.bju.edu or by calling (864) 770-1372 during business hours.