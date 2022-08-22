Education

Bob Jones University Begins 96th Academic Year

Bob Jones University kicks off its 96th academic year Monday, Aug. 22, during the annual opening exercises at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The event will be webcast.

Primarily focused on celebrating the incoming Class of 2026, the opening exercises include practical advice and encouragement from the president, faculty members and student body leaders.

“We look forward to the start of a new semester with great anticipation,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “It was encouraging to encounter many of our students as they served at various ministries across the country this summer. I truly believe we have the best student body in the world.”

This semester’s chapel theme is “Walking in the Spirit”—a study through Galatians 5 which addresses freedom in Christ.

There are approximately 720 new incoming students. They hail from 17 countries, 40 states and 2 United States territories. South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania round out the top five home states. The majority of new international students are from the Dominican Republic.

