BJU to Present Faculty Forum Series

Dr. Gary Weier, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Bob Jones University, today announced the first of four Faculty Forums this semester on Monday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. in the Davis Room on the BJU campus.

The goal of the series is to foster informed dialogue about current societal issues from both biblical and academic perspectives. Speakers are subject matter experts who offer unique insights into the forum topics.

University faculty and invited guests will share their points of view and answer audience questions.

“It is vital for our students to be critical thinkers and exposed to the pervasive philosophies affecting culture. Through these forums, our world-class faculty can address specific topics in a more in-depth way,” said Weier. “We invite the community to participate in these ongoing discussions.”

The initial event, “The Nature of Spiritual Blindness,” addresses the question of whether humans are “animal” at their core as posited by Melanie Challenger in her book, How to Be Animal: A New History of What It Means to Be Human. Dr. Brian Vogt will deliver the main presentation.

A member of the chemistry faculty since 1983, Vogt earned a BS in biology from the BJU in 1979. He later earned his PhD in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Florida. For seven summers, he has performed research in various contexts, including five summers working as a civilian for the United States Air Force. This work led to U.S. patent 5,652,810 “Fiber Optic Sensor for Site Monitoring” which credits him as a co-inventor. Vogt is a member of the American Chemical Society. He is also one of the lead faculty members in the Summer Institute in Teaching Science and the Excellence In Teaching Institute, both of which are conducted on the BJU campus during the summer.

Dr. Renton Rathbun, director of the BJU Center for Biblical Worldview, will moderate the discussion. The Center primarily exists to encourage collaboration between University divisions in presenting a biblical worldview in academic subjects

At the conclusion of the main presentation, the audience may submit questions to the panelists.

Forums will also be held on Oct. 10, Oct. 24, and Nov. 28. Each event will be held from 6:30 - 8 p.m. in the Davis Room.

Registration is not required. The event is free and open to the public.