Community Invited to View 9/11 Memorial Display

On the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bob Jones University will commemorate the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a display of American flags at the front of campus.

In addition, a replica of the World Trade Center Cross, one of the most recognizable symbols found in the wreckage of Ground Zero, will be featured at the Wade Hampton entrance. The original steel girder, a 17-foot long crossbeam, became a source of hope to many in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and is currently on display in the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

“Most of our student body has little to no recollection of the 9/11 attacks since they were born after 2001. Each year, hundreds of students volunteer to set up the memorial display, said BJU President Steve Pettit. "The field of flags serves as a visual reminder of the people impacted by that tragic day and its aftermath.”

BJU students and Pettit will set up the flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. Each flag will represent one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks. Students will begin assembling the display today at 4 p.m. and it will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

From Sept. 7 - 13, the public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m