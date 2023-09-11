Education

Bob Jones University Invites Community to View 9/11 Memorial Display

On the twenty-second anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bob Jones University will commemorate the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a display of American flags at the front of campus.

In addition, a replica of the World Trade Center Cross, one of the most recognizable symbols found in the wreckage of Ground Zero, will be featured at the Wade Hampton entrance. The original steel girder, a 17-foot long crossbeam, became a source of hope to many in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and is currently on display in the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

“We come out here every year to remind students and the community to honor the lives that were not just lost, but given,” said Johnny Pierre, BJU student body president. “Even in our nation’s darkest hour, the first responders and victims stood as beacons letting everyone know that America would remain free.”

BJU students and acting CEO Dr. Alan Benson set up the flags on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Each flag represents one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The display, which is illuminated at night, will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

From Sept. 5 – 12, the public is also invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. on Saturday.