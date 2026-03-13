S.960: Establishment Aims To Gag SC Watchdogs

A bill that would threaten the effectiveness of watchdogs in South Carolina was filed on February 26, 2026 and began moving almost immediately. It appears that Senate leadership has not taken too kindly to our efforts to hold them accountable and decided to file S.960.

The significance of the date this bill was filed was not lost on us as it was the same day S.897, a bill authored by democrat lawyer-legislator Margie Bright Matthews that would eliminate religious exemption for the MMR vaccine, was scheduled for a hearing. Thanks to our and other watchdog group efforts, this bill did not move out of subcommittee.

Now, state senators are attempting to make sure we cannot do that again. Specifically, Senators Sean Bennett, Greg Hembree, Luke Rankin, Ross Turner, Chip Campsen, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey.

Related Post: Fast-Tracked and Funded or Political Theater? Following the Money and Politics Behind the MMR Bill

What S.960 Does

S.960 defines “election communication” that would encompass any paid message supporting or opposing a “clearly identified candidate or ballot measure” over TV, radio, internet, or print to be considered “election communication.”

The bill also defines “Independent expenditure committee” anyone or or any group that spends $500 or more on political messaging will be classified as an independent expenditure committee. If you qualify as an “independent expenditure committee “ under S.960, you now have to provide detailed compliance rules, including major donor and spending disclosures.

Senator Ross Turner, a sponsor of Gag Act S.960. [Alaina Moore/PSW]

The Fine Print

If you do qualify under these definitions, you will have to provide the following detailed information to the government:

A) Donor Disclosures

Identify every person who have contributed $1,000 or more, including their name, address, occupation, and employer. You will also have to list aggregate amounts across reporting period and report certain loans and fundraising proceeds.

B) Spending Disclosures

Detailed vendor reporting including their name, address, occupation, business, plus amount, date, and purpose. You will have to prepare separate reporting for personal services, salaries, and reimbursements. Furthermore, you will have to report transfers to political committees and candidates, as well as any debts and obligations.

C) Forced Disclaimers on Communications

For any communications on the internet, print, or mail you will have to include committee name and address in a “legible, conspicuous” area. For broadcast (like radio, TV, or podcasting), the committee name must be clearly spoken and the address must be included.

D) Record Retention

You are required to maintain records for four (4) years.

E) Filing Schedule

If that wasn’t enough, you will also be required to file with the State Ethics Commission on the same schedule as campaign reports.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (left), a sponsor of Gag Act S.960. [Alaina Moore]

Negative Impacts on South Carolina

This bill would essentially eliminate watchdog groups and the grassroots movement in the Palmetto State. Exposing corruption and alerting the public on issues that directly impact them tends to make a lot of enemies. We, along with others, are already stretching every dollar we have to continue these efforts.

To make matter worse, this would scare away the few donors who do give to these efforts. Under this bill, the personal information of donors would be made public.

S.960 is the ultimate incumbent protection act, as it eliminates all opposition to elected officials. This is how you completely control elections in South Carolina and discourage citizens from participating. Instead, the power of the people will be shifted to only those that can afford these detailed compliance requirements and are funded by donors who would not be impacted like George Soros and Bill Gates.

What You Can Do

S.960 is waiting to be re-scheduled in the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Committee so it is imperative to contact those members. Copy and paste the emails of the following senators and tell them to kill S.960:

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Special thanks to Conservatruth for their analysis on S.960. For a more detailed overview on the bill’s contents, read their article HERE.

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