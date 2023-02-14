Guest Columnists

Taking the Conservative Fight to the Culture: ‘You Can’t Have it Both Ways.’

If you are one of the millions of conservatives who watched on February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, shame on you! Conservatives can’t have it both ways!

Before progressives hijacked American traditions, Super Bowl Sunday was a time when family and friends got together to watch the big game. Even if you didn’t know the difference between a football and a footstool, you still had a fun time at the party eating delicious foods that clogged your arteries. Everyone watched the creative commercials—some a one-time airing just for the event—and the fantastic halftime show was a mini-concert featuring our favorite performers.

But that was before the NFL was taken over by progressives, allowing players to insult the United States of America by taking a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner. Then the NFL allowed the so-called “black” anthem to be sung before our national anthem. Its half-time performances started featuring entertainers who regularly mocked conservative patriotic values.

And with all that, conservatives still watched the Super Bowl. How can these conservatives expect to stop our nation’s march to Marxism when they won’t even give up four hours to make a patriotic statement?

Image: Tony Roman. YouTube screen grab.

Imagine the message that would have been sent if Sunday’s Super Bowl wasn’t attended or watched by America First patriots, about half the country. But many conservatives watched the game. Conclusion: Progressives and RINOs see that patriots talk the talk but rarely walk the walk. That’s why our country is in such a mess.

Kudos to Tony Roman, owner of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach, California, for refusing to show the Super Bowl at his restaurant’s bar and making sure everyone knew why. During “Communist” California’s insane lockdown that put thousands of small businesses out of business, this highly regarded patriot kept his unique rustic Italian homestyle cooking eatery open, insisting it was a mask-free zone.

What if thousands of other small businesses had done the same as Roman? Governor Gavin “Hair Gel” Newsom would have had difficulty forcing his totalitarian mandates on the state’s 39 million residents if more business owners had refused to lockdown or force their customers to wear useless masks.

So, it’s no surprise that the day before Super Bowl Sunday, Roman posted this on Basilico’s Instagram account:

We are open tomorrow (Sunday), but there will once again be no Super Bowl here! The NFL has gone from once being a great unifying tradition, proudly showcasing American patriotism and culture, to now promoting a divisive and aggressive woke agenda. At halftime you will witness the NFL glorify a performer who just a few years ago, strongly supported kneeling during the National anthem and disrespecting the American flag, saying she had no interest in participating in the Super Bowl, claiming the NFL did nothing for “her people,” and she would not sell out, refusing to be of service to the League in any way. So, what changed? What changed is the NFL surrendered to the enemy in your behalf, and everything you believe in with it, knowing in the end, you would be the ones selling out, still tuning into their left-wing brainwashing. And don’t be confused by the military color guard, and jets flying over the stadium after the anthem. The NFL wants it both ways, and they are trying to fool you. Only when they cancel the “black national anthem,” play only one anthem, and erase so-called “social justice” messages trying to guilt you, emblazoned in the end zones and on the backs of helmets, should anyone ever reconsider paying attention to their product again. Until then, if you call yourself an American Patriot, and you watch the Super Bowl tomorrow, then you support everything you say you’re against, and we don’t want to hear you whining about the enemy and their destruction of this country ever again. When fighting to defend your beliefs, values, and principles when they’re under attack, don’t be like them. You can’t have it both ways. You either stand for what you believe in, or you don’t. Words are weak. Prove it with action. Brave American men before you have risked and sacrificed everything for what this country stands for. So you can prove your allegiance by sacrificing three or four f—king hours. Because if you’re still watching when the traitor halftime performer takes a knee, then it’s already too late! So, turn that s—t off before it begins! You’re Americans. Act like it!

Conservatives who watched the Super Bowl are part of the problem. And I bet some of them are spending today at Disneyland.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .