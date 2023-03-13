News

House and Senate Republicans Introduce Bills to Protect Women

Non-Binary History Month?

March has been deemed Women’s History Month, but it seems that the only ones who truly celebrate women are conservatives. Liberals in Congress have pushed forward policies that erase women by allowing biological men in their private spaces and sports, demeaning motherhood, and separating moms from their children. Corporate America has joined the cause as well. Hershey’s, as part of its Her for She campaign, featured Fae Johnstone, a trans-rights activist, on limited-edition chocolate bar wrappers in Canada for International Women’s Day. Kitchen Aid hired Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok star who shot to fame by chronicling his “gender transition” to being a girl for its Color of the Year campaign launch. Fortunately, Conservatives in the House and Senate are standing up for women and girls by introducing much-needed legislation.

After Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) mocked women who care about boys taking girls’ spots on female teams at last week’s hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment, the House is marking up the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734). The legislation would bring back the original intent of Title IX of safeguarding female athletic opportunities. Sponsor Representative Greg Steube (R-FL) cited the outrageous case of biological male swimmer Lia Thomas who won the NCAA Championship in the 500 Freestyle robbing female swimmers of this achievement. Not only are women and girls losing their places in the winners’ circles, but they are also being losing out on scholarships, sponsorships, and opportunities they would otherwise earn. Rep. Steube stated:

Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports is a complete affront to the hardworking women and girls who have spent their lives training to achieve their dreams. It’s simple: biological males have no place in women’s sports.

H.R. 734 has garnered immense support from other members. Currently, the bill has 43 cosponsors and complete support from House leadership. House Education and Labor Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) has signaled her intent to move it to the floor. She said:

I refuse to sacrifice the safety of girls and women on the field and in the locker room to the woke Left. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 will restore the safety, privacy, and opportunities of women and girls in sports. Our nation passed Title IX 50 years ago to give women equal access to education and athletic opportunities. This revolutionized women’s sports. Moving backward is not an option. We must honor the original intent of Title IX.

Senate Republicans plan to carry on this initiative as well. Senator and former football coach Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) called the left’s agenda “unfair, unsafe, and wrong.” He is set to introduce a companion bill (S.613) soon.

At the same time, the House will markup a bill to ensure parents have access to their children’s education. The Parents Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 5) has been a top priority of House Republicans this year. During the pandemic, parents saw first-hand what and how their kids were learning (or not learning, too often.) When extreme concepts in sex education, gender studies, and critical race theory were confusing children, parents did not stay silent. Their opposition was called “terroristic” by school board members and the Biden administration who sought to silence parents to achieve their radicalization of our kids.

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), a mother and educator, introduced the Parents Bill of Rights Act which includes five principles: to give parents the right to know what their children are being taught, to be heard by teachers and at school board meetings, to see the school’s budget and spending, to protect their children’s privacy, and keep their children safe. This bill is a common-sense measure that both parties should support.

We are grateful to these Members of Congress for taking the lead on these important issues. As these bills move toward the House and Senate floors, we will give you an opportunity to contact your elected officials to ask for their support. Make sure you do not miss those alerts by signing up at eagleforum.org.