Beyond Sports: Castrating Our Kids by Transgender Transitioning

MADISON, Wis. -- Puberty blockers are castration agents used to stop adolescent development during transgender transitioning. Starting as young as ten years old, physical features such as facial hair (boys) and breasts (girls) are stopped.



After the blockers halt normal development, boys wanting to be girls are given estrogen. Testosterone is given to girls wanting to be boys. On top of these drugs, irreversible surgeries may be done to remove body parts.



The American Heart Association published a study saying transgender women (born male) who take hormones are twice as likely to have a stroke and deep vein clots than normal men and women. In addition, both trans women (born male) and trans men (born female) have a higher risk of heart attacks than normal women.





The Mayo Clinic says puberty blockers interfere with bone growth and density and cause future fertility problems. In addition to the problematic physical changes, mental stability is affected that may lead to suicide.



In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly. 4 WINDS USA is a worldwide sports ministry.



From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way.



"Male athletes pretending to be women take advantage of women in competition to become fake heroes," states McConkey. "What is often overlooked is how detrimental it is when athletes transition. Whoever encourages young people, high school and younger, to transition should be charged with child abuse. We need to educate people on a greater scale about the harm transitioning causes athletes and non-athletes. Transgender athletes should be eliminated altogether."



McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they had high testosterone levels.



4 WINDS USA (4 Winds Christian Athletics) is a worldwide sports ministry (4WindsUSA.com). Starting in world-class track and field ministries in 1981, Steve and Liz McConkey have worked through ten Olympics. From 1982 through 1992, Steve was a USA National Track and Field Club Coach with athletes ranking ninety-two times. After 1992, the ministry dropped the team to work with athletes on all teams. In 2013, the ministry expanded to all sports.