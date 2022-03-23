News

Transgender Athletes Should Be Eliminated and the Extreme Dangers of Adolescent Transitioning

MADISON, Wisc. -- Adult transgender athletes are increasing worldwide. Many sports governing bodies are recommending that testosterone levels should be lowered from 10 nanomoles to 5.

The majority of transgender athletes do not go through adolescent transitioning, but transition as adults. However, transgender athlete advocates say it is OK if an athlete transitions as an adolescent.

The dangers of transitioning as an adolescent are alarming. "Chemical castrators" are used to treat sex offenders and are used as a first-line treatment for children as young as 10 years.

The medication is given as injections or through implants placed under the skin of the upper arm.

These puberty blocking drugs pause adolescence and prevent changes like facial hair and the growth of breasts. Afterward this adolescent pause, a male takes estrogen to identify as a female and a female takes testosterone to identify as a male.

With these puberty blockers, the Food and Drug Administration has recorded more than 41,000 adverse events between 2013 and June 30, 2019.

More than 26,000 of the events associated with the hormone blockers Leuprolide acetate and triptorelin (which includes Lupron) were classified as serious, including 6,370 deaths.

The drugs dramatically lower testosterone and estrogen levels and are linked to life-threatening blood clots, brittle bones, joint pain, infertility, and mental confusion.

In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly. 4 WINDS USA is a worldwide sports ministry.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way.

"Sports officials and teachers who advocate transgender transitioning of adolescents are abusing children and should be criminally charged," states McConkey. "Transgender athletes at all levels should not be allowed to compete with the opposite sex. Transgender adults who do not transition at an early age have fully developed bodies that have unfair advantages over women despite testosterone levels. Young people who transition at a young age are put in extreme danger and die at an early age with quality of life issues."

McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they were allowed to have high testosterone levels.

----------------------

SOURCE 4WindsUSA.com