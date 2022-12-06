Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 12-16, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 12th, 2022: Join Pastor Annie T. Broughton, Pastor Nathan Bland, Pastor George Moore and Pastor Keith Kelly as they welcome their families to share a night of Christmas traditions and blessings. Music tonight will be performed by Rush Little.

Tuesday, December 13th, 2022: Join Scott and Patti Lusk as they welcome their son, Carlin Lusk to Nite Line. Scott, Patti and Carlin will performing a Christmas concert.

Wednesday, December 14th, 2022: Tonight Pastor Keith Kelley will welcome Barney Blackwell from Potter storehouse food ministry in Spartanburg, SC.

Thursday, December 15th, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be spreading some Christmas cheer as they welcome Tiffani Crawford who will be making Christmas Goodies and Wanda Clark who will be sharing a Christmas craft idea. Addison Suchka, Ansley Burns and Naylah Campechano will be singing on tonight's program.

Friday, December 16th, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their family to Nite Line. They will be sharing stories, music and Ministry around the piano.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.