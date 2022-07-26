Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 1-5, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 1, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Apostle Hattie Gambrell of Living Faith Ministries back to Nite Line. Nayla Campechano sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Beatrice Bryson to discuss Romans 6 and 4 Ministries and how it makes a difference in our community. Beatrice also promotes an upcoming gala event for this street ministry.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter to share how Love Him Love Them helps widows and orphans in need. This program features music by The Love Him Love Them Children’s Choir.

Thursday, August 4, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host Ladies’ Night on Nite Line and welcome Karyl Gaehring, Dana Russell, and Delisa Davis.

Friday, August 5, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Deborah Pate to share her testimony of surviving domestic abuse. Deborah’s husband, Kenny, discusses his involvement with Crossfire Ministries summer basketball camps. Deborah and her daughter, Candace Pate, minister in music on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.