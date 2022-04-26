News

Christians to Kneel and Pray in Front of the Supreme Court as Oral Arguments are Made in the 'Kennedy v. Bremerton School District' Case

WASHINGTON -- This case involves Bremerton High School football coach, Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job after refusing to stop kneeling in prayer on the 50- yard line after every game. The Supreme Court will decide if Coach Kennedy's Constitutional rights were violated.

The group will be gathering to pray on Monday, April 25, at 10:00 AM on the public sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition based in Washington, D.C., states;

"We will be gathering in public prayer to express solidarity with Coach Kennedy, celebrate our First Amendment rights in the public square and ask God to guide the Court. As we publicly kneel, we will be reminding the justices, our Constitution promises freedom OF religion, not freedom FROM religion.



"Every American should have the right to peacefully express their religious views and beliefs in the public square free from government intimidation or harassment.



"The words of the First Amendment could not be clearer. 'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof...'"

-------------------

SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition