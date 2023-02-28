Religious

Bremerton High School Football Coach Joe Kennedy Returns to Area After Supreme Court Victory

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- Coach Joe Kennedy, an eighteen-year Marine veteran, was an assistant coach for the Bremerton High School (BHS) varsity football team. Before he even coached his first game, the Marine-turned-football coach made a commitment to God that he would give thanks at the conclusion of each game for what the players had accomplished and for the opportunity to be part of their lives through football. This was met with disapproval from his school district and turned into a lengthy court battle.

On June 27, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Coach Kennedy and his First Amendment right. He looks forward to being reinstated and returning to the field.



A film inspired by his life is in development. He continues to speak across the country promoting freedom of speech. Coach Joe Kennedy will be the Keynote Speaker @ the Resolve Men's Conference on March 10 & 11th at The Ministry Center in Snohomish, WA. Coach Joe will be speaking on the topics of Religious Freedom and Leading Courageously.



Register to attend at www.TheHouseMC.com. Additional speakers include former MLB player Steven Souza Jr, Coach Mike Connaway, Daniel Ritchie, DJ Rabe, and one of America's top inspirational comedians, Nazereth.