Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 6th-10th, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 6th, 2023: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dave Crooks and Thomas Wakefield from Evans Training Center, a 40-week long, residential, faith based rehabilitation program for men who are ready to make radical and dramatic changes to their lives. Chip Sloan will be sharing how losing a son with addiction has changed his life. Tonight's music will be presented by Catlin Tierce.

Tuesday, March 7th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Scott and Patti Lusk from Counterflo Ministries will be hosting a night of hymns with musical guests Billy Jump and Stasea Morris.

Wednesday March 8th, 2023: Join Pastor Annie Broughton in welcoming Natoshia Mayer, President of Nehemiah Community Revitalization Corporation and Patricia Baldwin. Natoshia and Patricia will be sharing about Nehemiah CRC, a low income housing development which is committed to the goal of providing housing and economic development. Natoshia will also be joined by Dr. Paulleatha Bruce and Pastor Anthony Dicks to discuss an upcoming Pastor’s conference.

Thursday, March 9th, 2023: Join Pastor George Moore as he welcomes George Shamblin for a discussion on the importance of sharing your faith with others. Tonight George Shamblin shares insight from his book, The Relay: Passing Along Your Faith in the Race to Save Christianity from Extinction. This program features music from The Mattingly Family.

Friday, March 10th 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will present a night of music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.