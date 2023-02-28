Religious

Analyzing Asbury Revival: Lessons Learned from On-Site Interviews

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- For three days, researcher and writer Jason Williams interviewed dozens of attendees at Asbury University revival. Williams issued a report entitled, Lessons from Asbury Awakening. What we can learn? It is on Oregon Faith Report.

Here are some of the findings:

(1) Many young people feel so much pressure from social media, peers, and cancel culture that they do not even feel safe sharing prayer requests or personal feelings at church, in youth groups, or even in the most private settings. Videos of Asbury revival students openly sharing their struggles and failings struck a powerful chord -- so powerful it prompted thousands of young people to travel hundreds of miles to participate.

(2) The older generation served the younger generation. In an amazing display of intergenerational unity, the students were allowed to run the revival chapel service for two weeks and lead most of the sermons. The younger generation, Gen Z, was openly honored and celebrated in a way seldom ever seen anywhere else in America.

(3) A common theme of public testimony was students overcoming anxiety, depression, isolation, and suicide. The pandemic lockdowns did more widespread damage to the younger generation than most people believe. At the Asbury Awakening, students testified to their liberation. For many, it was the first time they felt normal in a long time.

(4) The biggest handicap to the Asbury Awakening's impact was the arrival of spectators, people who came to observe, watch, and take pictures and seldom participate. The atmosphere and impact of the revival (as experienced in various different live broadcast areas on campus) was influenced by the number of spectators verses number of participants.

You can view the report here: https://oregonfaithreport.com/2023/02/lessons-from-asbury-awakening-what-we-can-learn/

SOURCE Oregon Faith Report