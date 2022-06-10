Political

Jan. 6 Hearings on Primetime

Dems are STILL Obsessing over Trump

Despite being almost 18 months since the January 6, 2021 Capitol protest, House Democrats are still talking about that day! Rather than work for the American people, they continue to use their power for shallow acts of “righteousness” and “justice.”

During primetime Thursday evening, the House Select Committee on the January 6th Capitol protest will begin their public hearings. The “bipartisan” committee consists of six radical Democrats and two “Republicans,” Representatives Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL), both outspoken critics of President Trump.

According to NBC, “The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

Make no mistake, these televised hearings will be a dog and pony show featuring Democrat messaging on their radical Leftist agenda.

“It’s all about democratic resiliency. Can we fortify our institutions and our people against insurrection, coups and violence?… I hope we will be able to spur the country to make the necessary reforms to solidify democracy,” said Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

“I am really very hopeful that what [the committee] will produce will be a road map — not just for Congress, but for the Department of Justice and for the American people who want to preserve our democracy,” said Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX).

These “reforms” and “road maps” are code for progressive changes to the nation’s election laws. Yet, according to Axios, they may have a roadblock among an unsuspecting member, Representative Cheney. As the outlet reported,

“The broadest differences are between Cheney and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), according to three sources familiar with the committee’s private discussions. The two have a warm personal relationship but fundamentally disagree on what needs to be done to reform America’s election laws.

Raskin, a former constitutional law scholar, is by far the committee’s most outspoken member during its private discussions about voting rights.

“Liz is much more conservative, as far as what kinds of changes she wants to see done,”’ said a source with direct knowledge of their conversations.”

Thankfully, Cheney is reported to be against the Democrat’s hope to abolish the Electoral College. Apparently, she “has joked to her colleagues on the committee that there’s no way the single at-large representative for the tiny state of Wyoming would support abolishing the Electoral College…”

By abolishing the Electoral College, the President would be elected by popular vote, which severely undermines the less populated states within the Union.

Eagle Forum has long advocated for the preservation of the Electoral College. As you may recall, “the Electoral College is…the group of representatives (Electors) chosen in each state to cast the official ballots (electoral votes) for President and Vice President of the United States. Each state gets as many Electors as it has members of the U.S. House and Senate — the math is the same as in Congress.” As such, “our Founding Fathers understood that America is a nation of both “we the people” and a federal system of states, so it allows all states, regardless of size, to be players in electing our President.”

Additionally, “The Framers…created the Electoral College to reduce the risks of corruption, regionalism, and back-room politics. They rejected a national popular vote because it lacked any checks and balances. The Electoral College forces candidates to build national support, unifying rather than dividing the country.”

Eagle Forum will continue to fight for the preservation of the Electoral College and the integrity of our election law. We will also monitor the select committee’s televised hearings and keep you posted about any concerning language coming out of it.