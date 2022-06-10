Political

New Video Proves Jan. 6 House Committee Lied to Public on June 9

WASHINGTON -- New video evidence proves that Democrats misled the public on June 9 in the January 6 Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol presentation.



The new video evidence can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMr1GKhC5bY



On June 9, British filmmaker Nick Quested repeated his claim that Enrique Tarrio, Chairman of the Proud Boys, had a "meeting" with Stewart Rhodes, President of the Oath Keepers, in a D.C. parking garage on Jan. 5, 2021.



Quested testified that he could not hear what was being said during the chance encounter in a D.C. parking garage near the Phoenix Hotel. But in fact, Quested's video clearly includes the full conversation. There is no mention of the Capitol.

The audio proves that Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio had never met before. The "Greeting Not a Meeting" was their first introduction. Then Rhodes turned his back on Tarrio and walked away so that Tarrio could talk privately to attorneys about Tarrio finding a defense attorney for Tarrio. Rhodes spent the next minute or two scanning outward for any security threats. Then the group disbanded after a total of 2 minutes.



This analysis is from an attorney, Jonathon Moseley, who previously represented Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl before finances required Rehl to obtain a public defender.



Quested claimed he filmed Proud Boys wearing orange hats and armbands. Proud Boys never wore any orange hats or arm bands. Critics wrongly mis-identified random people as Proud Boys or Oath Keepers.



Quested falsely testified that he filmed a group of 300 Proud Boys. There were only 50-100 Proud Boys in all of Washington DC on January 5-6, 2021, internal messages among the Proud Boys prove. Proud Boys messages show that almost no one wanted to attend on January 6. Few attended.



Similarly, a .S. Capitol Police officer Edwards testified that Proud Boys led the breach of a line of bike racks down by the street. Clearly, the U.S. Capitol Police does not know who the Proud Boys are.



When Ray Epps is shown on video whispering into a man's ears, Officer Edwards mis-identifies the man as Joseph Biggs. She doesn't know who the Proud Boys are.



Finally, the Committee repeated the false claim that Trump told Proud Boys to "Stand By." But in the presidential debate 9/30, it was Biden who brought up the Proud Boys, not Trump.