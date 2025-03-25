Political

Victor Davis Hanson: Democrats’ 10-Part Strategy to Stopping Trump (At Any Cost)

Despite their unprecedented unpopularity, Democrats aren’t operating in a nihilistic vacuum. They are currently carrying out a highly organized counter-agenda. Victor Davis Hanson breaks down this agenda into 10 key themes on today’s episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words.”

Democrats think “ Donald Trump must be considered, as Chris Matthews just said, a Mussolini-like figure. He must be opposed in every aspect. He must be demonized. Everything he does is evil. And by extension, the same is true of Elon Musk.

“ The second thing I’ve noticed, very quickly, is ICE is wrong. You have to stop ICE from deporting anybody, even if they’re a criminal.

“ There should be no cuts. No cuts in the federal government. We have a $1.7 trillion deficit. … We’re not going to discuss it. All we know is there should be no layoffs.”

