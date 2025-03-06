Political

Trump Champions Protecting Women and Girls in Sports

Democrats Desert Our Daughters

TRUMP DEFENDS RIGHTS OF WOMEN AND GIRLS WHILE DEMOCRATS DISREGARD FEMALE ATHLETES

“From now on, schools will kick the men off the girls’ team or they will lose all federal funding. . . We’re not going to put up with it any longer,” President Trump declared in his address to a joint session of Congress last night, highlighting his recently signed executive order to ban men from playing women’s sports.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring girls’ athletic opportunities,” said Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman. “Sadly, the Democrats have failed America’s women and girls. Just a day after Senate Democrats unanimously rejected legislation to protect women’s sports, self-identified female Democrats ironically donned pink outfits to the President’s speech in protest of Trump’s policies. What a disgrace from a party that cannot even define the word ‘woman.’”

The Senate held a procedural vote on Monday, March 3, to advance the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (S. 9), sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), a former college football coach. The House of Representatives passed the bill in January with two Democrats crossing the aisle to support the measure. But Senate Democrats disregarded the nearly 80% of Americans who agree that male athletes should not be allowed to play against female athletes and the bill failed to advance.

“The Biden administrations attempted to redefine ‘sex’ to include gender identity - allowing girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams to be open to boys,” Ullman continued. “Parents are horrified to watch their daughters deal with indecent exposure incidents, lost championships and scholarships, and severe injuries because of the infiltration of the transgender agenda. Payton McNabb, who attended the speech last night, is a tragic illustration of the risks inherent to girls. She was horribly injured by a male volleyball player who spiked the ball so hard she suffered a traumatic brain injury, paralysis and can no longer play the game .”

“Democrats are out of touch with reality and blatantly ignoring the will of the American people,” Ullman concluded. “In contrast, President Trump was correct to call the idea a child can be born in the wrong body a ‘big lie.’ We applaud his statement that ‘our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you.’ We are grateful for the President’s leadership on this issue and will continue our efforts to enact these protections permanently in law.”

---------------------------

Eagle Forum was founded by Phyllis Schlafly, a dynamic and charismatic leader who inspired countless women and men to participate in the process of self-government and public policy-making so that America will continue to be a land of individual liberty, with respect for the nuclear family, public and private virtue, and private enterprise. For nearly fifty years, Eagle Forum’s network of state organizations has led the charge to mobilize the grassroots to defend the founding principles of the United States.