Political

Hold Your Congressmen Accountable to the Constitution!

Do you know how your congressmen voted on important legislation?

Learn how they voted by reading the fourth (and final) “Freedom Index” for the 118th Congress, which was published in the January 27, 2025 issue of The New American magazine. Also, please print and distribute our Congressional Scorecards, which are an easy way to inform others about how your congressmen are voting.

We live at a time when our federal government routinely usurps powers not granted to it by the Constitution. This is leading to an increasingly out-of-control Big Government that routinely infringes on our basic rights (property rights, privacy rights, religious liberties, right to bear arms, etc.). These infringements have grown worse with the Covid-19 overreach, climate-change tyranny, and Great Reset implementation that are betraying the very foundation of our Republic.

The solution is for more and more voters to hold their representatives and senators in Congress accountable to the Constitution. The New American magazine has been publishing the “Freedom Index: A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U.S. Constitution” and its predecessor, “The Conservative Index,” since 1971. The “Freedom Index” provides scorecards for every member of Congress on ten key votes several times every two-year session of Congress.

You can help return our federal government to its constitutional moorings by using the “Freedom Index” to learn how constitutionally your representative and two senators are voting, taking the appropriate actions to influence them to vote constitutionally, and then spreading the word to others in your sphere of influence about how to use the “Freedom Index” to hold their congressmen accountable to the Constitution. Physical print copies, as well as digital download, copies of the current edition of the Freedom Index can be purchased here at ShopJBS.org.

Click HERE to download a FREE PDF of the Freedom Index for the 118th Congress covering 20 important votes within the past year. Ten votes are analyzed for the House (pp. 1-7) and ten for the Senate (pp. 9-12). Scores are listed for all 435 representatives and 100 senators. You’ll find them listed alphabetically by state, then district. The average score in the House was 34 percent, and in the Senate it was 42 percent.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators to inform them of their latest “Freedom Index” voting score. Thank them if they have a perfect score, and ask for explanations when their votes violate the Constitution. Remember that it is your responsibility as a voter to hold your senators and representative accountable to the Constitution.

As Robert Welch once wrote, “Education is our total strategy, and truth is our only weapon.” The Freedom Index is a vital tool to educate the electorate on both the voting habits of their congressmen and on what the Constitution says about a wide range of important issues.