Political

DOGE Finds 2.1 Million Illegal Aliens on Social Security. Many Voted.

Elon Musk revealed yesterday that the Biden administration permitted millions of illegal aliens to register for Social Security and other government programs.

The head of the Department of Government Efficiency, along with DOGEr Antonio Gracias, CEO of Valor Equity Partners, revealed that the number of illegals on Social Security grew some 678 percent from under 300,000 to more than 2 million from 2021 to 2024. Worse still, many of the illegals unlawfully voted.

That suggests, as Musk said, that the Biden administration purposely imported them to disenfranchise Americans. Once the illegals became voters, they would vote for Democrats, who would, in turn, set up a totalitarian far-left regime from which there would be “no escape.”

Massive Fraud

Musk opened the town hall by indicting the Biden administration for its attempt to crush the nation with illegals who would become faithful Democrat voters.

The “administration has basically taken every arm of the U.S. government and bent it towards creating a financial incentive for illegal immigrants to come to the United States.” Then they enroll in Social Security and Medicaid, receive disability and unemployment payments, and worse, file fake tax returns to get fraudulent refunds.

“This is really the thing that is causing the Democrats to lose their mind … because they’re actually spending at this point tens of billions to attract and retain illegals in the United States,” he said:

It’s really on that scale. It’s a gigantic number. And the goal is to turn all the swing states blue … that means Wisconsin.… They can get a green card within a year and then they can get citizenship…. This is a very big deal.

Citizenship, of course, means they’ll vote.

“So just trying to review Social Security, where you may have heard that we found 20 million dead people marked as alive,” Musk said to introduce Gracias. “This is so crazy.”

Explaining that DOGE mapped the entire Social Security system, Gracias said the DOGErs were looking for fraud when they noticed something unusual.

‘We’re, like, what is this,” he said, pointing a bar chart:

In [20]21 you see 270,000 people [and] goes all the way to 2.1 million in [20]24 These are noncitizens that are getting Social Security numbers.… This literally blew us away.… We went there to find fraud and we found this by accident.

“Good people in the system,” he continued, “pointed us in this direction” and “took risks to show us these numbers and tell us what’s going on.”

Gracias noted that the findings are not “political” and he and his family are legal immigrants grateful to have become Americans.

Musk and Gracias then explained how and why Biden wrecked border security, after which Gracias revealed how many illegals are on Medicaid, the federal healthcare program for the poor: 1.3 million.

They’re Voting

“On every benefit program we went through,” he said, DOGErs found 5.5 million people enrolled. Worse still, they voted:

And then what was really really disturbing us was why we’re asking ourselves why? And so we actually just took a sample and looked at voter registration records and we found people here registered to vote.

“And who did vote,” Musk interjected.

Gracias said the DOGErs referred the illegal voters to the Homeland Security Department for prosecution.

As The National Pulse observed in its take on the town hall, “noncitizen voters have become an increasingly concerning problem in U.S. elections”:

[S]tudies show these illegal voters are more than three times as likely to vote for Democratic candidates. Polling surveys suggest a statistically significant number of noncitizens currently vote in U.S. elections, undermining the integrity of election results.

After explaining human trafficking is a $13 billion-$15 billion criminal enterprise, Gracias noted that “Elon came here legally. My parents came here legally. That’s the way to do it. This is outrageous.”

Some Americans “somehow think this is made up by the Right, or it’s like some fiction” and “that it’s somehow not true,” Musk said. “But it is … absolutely true … and you can see that.”

Musk observed that far-left Democrats in New York tried to permit illegals to vote, an effort blocked by the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, California has approved free healthcare for illegals, “a massive financial incentive for people to come to the United States illegally.”

Dems “Losing Their Mind”

He also said “the Democrats are losing their mind” because of the findings. The “real reason” for the nationwide wave of hate-Tesla vandalism and terrorism, he said, is that “we’re going to turn off the payments to illegals.”

Had President Donald Trump lost to the “puppet” Kamala Harris on November 5, he said, “then they would have actually legalized all those people and there would be no swing states.”

Perhaps in the most trenchant assessment of what Gracias exposed in this “mind-blowing” chart, Musk correctly said, was that “this wasn’t an accident”:

This was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the voting map of the United States, disenfranchise the American people, and lock in a permanent deep-blue, one-party state from which there’d be no escape.

Now, Americans await the prosecution not only of the illegal aliens who unlawfully collected Social Security and Medicaid benefits, then illegally voted, but also the public officials who aided and abetted those felonies.

--------------------------------

R. Cort Kirkwood is a long-time contributor to The New American and a former newspaper editor.