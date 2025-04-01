Political

Urge Your Congressman to Keep Our Elections Free, Fair, and Honest

Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to preserve and protect the integrity of federal elections. It reads:

Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election.

Current law already prohibits foreign nationals from registering and voting in Federal elections. Despite this fact, individuals are not required to show proof of citizenship to register or to vote. President Trump wants to make it easier for states to be able to verify voters but there is only so much the Executive Branch can do.

It is time for Congress to pass a law to codify President Trump’s EO and make these changes permanent. This week, the House will vote on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility “SAVE” Act (H.R. 22). It requires individuals to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and allows states to access federal databases to clean up voter rolls. If a state refuses to comply, citizens will be able to file a civil lawsuit against these bad actors. The bill simply allows current law and policy to be enforced.

We have seen millions of illegal aliens pour into our country and it is too easy for some to make their way onto voter rolls due to administrative errors or false identities. For example, the state of Virginia recently found 11,000 illegal immigrants on their voter rolls. Former President Biden issued an Executive Order (that Trump repealed) that required illegals to be given information on how to register to vote, despite the law against it. In addition, the District of Columbia is one of several jurisdictions that currently allow non-citizens to vote in local elections. It’s time to restore election integrity.

Please call or email your Representative and urge them to pass H.R. 22, the SAVE Act.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative