Mark Clayton Says Tennessee Registry of Election Finance Violates Civil Rights Act of 1871 Klu Klux Klan Act

NASHVILLE - Public Advocate president Eugene Delgaudio says:

"At last week's (Wednesday, May 18, 2022) Johnathan Hall hearing, individual state actors acting under color of law at the Tennessee Registry Board of Election Finance seemed to conspire to create a false political theater and clearly ambushed Mark Clayton in order to make false accusations of criminal behavior against Clayton.



"In lay terms, a spokesman presenting an emotional but sincere defense of a much attacked conservative black office holder was thrown out of a proceeding without real cause.



"The prosecutor seems to be using the registry to punish a witness for Mark Clayton and create a chilling effect on 30 other named witnesses in State v Clayton in which Mark Clayton defeated DA Glenn Funk's entire office by having the Judge dismiss the entire case.



"At the hearing, these state actors at the Registry board were told by Mark Clayton he is a key witness, in the cited Johnathan Hall case on their public agenda, is an interested party, and an on the record Interpleader party to the Johnathan Hall case.



"While he was speaking Clayton also asserted that the entire office of the prosecutor is already disqualified under court rules to prosecute Clayton and is also disqualified from prosecuting Johnathan Hall for revenge."