Political

VoterGA Provides Conclusive Evidence Showing Fulton 2020 Election Results Were Electronically Manipulated

ATLANTA-- VoterGA announced at a press conference its 15-point analysis that documents clear, irrefutable evidence of how the November 2020 Fulton County election results were electronically manipulated. The analysis was based on a year-long study of ballot images conducted by an expert-laden volunteer research team. The ballot image research was made possible last year when the Georgia legislature passed SB202, which made ballot images public records. The ballot images were collected statewide by a VoterGA Open Records Request team.



The 15-point analysis that can be verified through public ballot images at GAballots.com or other sites found the following problems in Fulton County:

17,724 final certified Fulton votes have no ballot images All 374,128 in-person ballot images for the original count are missing 132,284 mail-in ballot images are missing their authentication files 4,000+ tabulator images have impossible duplicate time stamps 104,994 image files in 1,096 batches have impossible, duplicate time stamps All ballot batches were improperly forced to adjudication to facilitate tampering 10 ballots were impossibly adjudicated in one minute by one user 941 image files were backdated prior to adjudication All 16,034 mail-in image authentication files were added days after scanning Same 12 tabulators closed 148 early voting polls masking identity of scanning tabulator One tabulator serial# impossibly closed two polls in same overlapping times One tabulator was never closed and may have added many illegitimate votes Images in 288 batches have backfilled time stamps out of scanning chronological order 85 closing tapes for 12,024 Election Day ballots are unsigned or missing All but two tabulator closing tapes for early voting are unsigned

VoterGA emphasized that while one or two of these may be procedural issues, the electronic tampering found so far is not limited to Fulton. Co-founder Garland Favorito said: "In fairness to Fulton County, they did preserve enough of their ballot images to make some of our research possible. Other counties, like Cobb, destroyed most or all of their original November 2020 images despite federal and state law. This tampering and destruction is proof positive why Georgians cannot trust the 2020 election results. We desperately need an independent multi-county audit immediately to secure our elections before 2022 primaries."



-------------------------

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable and transparent elections.