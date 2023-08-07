Political

The Reason America Became the Land of Opportunity, and the Conspiracy to Destroy It

No other nation in all of human history has been as free and prosperous as the United States. And since its founding, no other nation has been the target destination of more immigrants seeking liberty and a high standard of living. It is for good reason that America has been labeled “the Land of Opportunity.”

For this July Fourth episode, we play one of the most popular films The John Birch Society has ever created. “Overview of America” looks at what made America so successful, and what government should be.

In the second half of the show, we discuss why America doesn’t look like the nation it once was. “Conspiracies: From Theories to Facts” makes a solid case for the secretive agenda to destroy the United States and create a one-world, tyrannical government.