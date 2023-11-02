Political

Get US out of the United Nations and Get the United Nations out of the US!

As the United Nations’ extremism and quest for global, totalitarian control becomes more blatant, Americans are waking up to the realization that the United States must immediately withdraw from it and other globalist organizations.

On October 24, Fox News host Sean Hannity endorsed full withdrawal from the United Nations on his primetime show:

It is time, frankly, as far as I’m concerned, for the UN to be evicted from America. They are an anti-American organization. They serve no purpose. They take up valuable real estate in New York City that it doesn’t deserve, and we the taxpayers … we pay the bulk of monies just for the privilege of being hated, as well as our closest ally Israel. And while we’re at it, let’s cut all ties and funding to all these globalist organizations. The WHO, they covered up for the Communist Chinese and Covid. The WEF, they want nothing but worldwide socialism. Or the idiotic Paris climate accords, where we pay the bulk of money, and India and China are recognized as developing nations and pay next to nothing. And by the way, while we’re at it, let’s get rid of every other anti-American, globalist organization. When was the last time one of these groups actually made anybody’s life better? Probably never. So, let’s invite the world’s brainless, spineless, self-important diplomats [and] let them clog the traffic of some other country. I say China — let China have the UN, and they can spend the billions annually to keep that failing institution running.

A bill to do just that — the American Sovereignty Restoration Act — has been introduced in previous Congresses. However, this bill hasn’t been reintroduced for the 118th Congress. It is essential that Congress reintroduces and enacts this important bill. Contact your U.S. representative and senator, and urge them to reintroduce and support the ASRA!

The United Nations is one of the greatest threats to U.S. national sovereignty and the God-given freedoms of Americans. It is imperative that Congress reintroduce and pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (ASRA), which would fully withdraw the U.S. from the UN and all its associated entities.

In an interview with The New American, Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) also made a strong case for withdrawing the United States from the UN:

First of all, I don’t think we should be in the United Nations. It’s a collection of dictators, and you give them all a vote in the organization. I’m a sponsor of a bill to get us out of the United Nations, and to get the United Nations out of the United States [and] some related world associations, [such as the] World Trade Organization [and the] World Health Organization. The World Trade Organization has been hostile to the United States. They are the ones who … “forced” Congress to take off the country of origin labeling for beef and pork. Obviously, they only forced the ones here who have weak minds … to get rid of those labels — but that came from the World Trade Organization. The World Health Organization has redefined things like the definition of “vaccine” and “herd immunity.” And then our own CDC is following suit and trying to redefine these terms. It is Orwellian in the sense that they’re trying to control thought by controlling the language that we use. And for Joe Biden to throw in with all of that, it’s that we have a president like that. — U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (2021)

From the start, the UN was a project of the Deep State to achieve a one-world government. This goal is becoming increasingly apparent as the UN’s tentacles increasingly strangle the sovereignty of the U.S. and other countries.

The article “United Nations: On the Brink of Becoming a World Government” illustrates the breadth of the UN’s reach. The UN and its many agencies and associated entities, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Global Development Learning Network, and the Office for Project Services have many offices around the world. The UN also has many thousands of “peacekeeping” soldiers stationed worldwide.

Not only is the UN already developing a world governmental bureaucracy, but its international-socialist policies are completely antithetical to the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

Among other policies, the UN is pushing for extreme gun control, mass migration, totalitarian “climate change” measures, vaccine passports, indoctrinating children with leftist ideology, establishing a centralized global police force, and so much more.

The UN is also behind Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, which call for totalitarian control over the entire planet, including the U.S., the economy, our lives, and our children. The UN is also behind the Great Reset, along with its “Build Back Better” central-planning scheme that world leaders including Joe Biden have adopted.

As is evident, many reasons exist for withdrawing the United States from the United Nations. The article “Top Ten Reasons to Get US Out! of the United Nations” highlights the primary dangers of the globalist organization:

UN grants rights that it can cancel; U.S. recognizes God-given rights that are unalienable and cannot be canceled UN seeks to disarm American citizens. UN is a lawless body that violates its own Charter’s Article 2 that forbids intervening in domestic affairs of member states. Each of the 10 men who have served as UN Secretary-General has been a Communist or a Socialist. Several portions of the UN Charter, such as Article 25, override the U.S. Constitution. UN “Regional Alliances,” such as NATO and SEATO, plus the UN itself rule our nation’s military. UN leaders oppose national sovereignty and favor a UN-led world government. State Department officials bow to UN instead of upholding the U.S. Constitution. Dozens of UN agencies headquartered around the world are building UN power over all nations. The UN seeks disarmament of all nations leading to it alone having a military arm.

It is imperative that Congress reintroduces and enacts the American Sovereignty Restoration Act. Failure to act could mean the total loss of our Constitution and our God-given freedoms.

