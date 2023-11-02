Political

Congressional Committee Passes Bill to Ban CBDCs

The House Financial Services Committee recently passed anti-CBDC (central bank digital currency) legislation out of committee. H.R. 5403, the “CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act,” would ban the Federal Reserve from issuing central bank digital currencies and clarify that a CBDC can only be issued by congressional legislation. The bill’s main sponsor is Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who called it commonsense legislation, especially when faced with the current “lawless administrative state.”

Also, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is telling illegal immigrants there’s no more room for them in the Big Apple; a U.S. senator from New Jersey is accused of taking money from another nation in exchange for policy influence; and Joe Biden just bragged about vaccinating America, this about a week after the release of another report documenting the shot’s harm.

In the second half of the show, The New American’s Veronika Kyrylenko interviews Dr. Brian Hooker of Children’s Health Defense about the scientific evidence indicating that vaccinated people experience significantly worse health outcomes than the unvaccinated; and Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss another fundamental principle embodied in the Constitution: the power of the purse being given to the legislative branch and not the executive.

Paul Dragu is the communications director for The John Birch Society and the host of The New American Daily TV and radio show. He is an award-winning investigative journalist and the collaborative writer of Defector: A True Story of Tyranny, Liberty and Purpose. Paul immigrated to the United States from communist Romania as a boy.