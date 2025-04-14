Guest Columnists

Happy 69th Birthday!

I wanna wish my First Cousin Geneva 'Cookie' Hawkins a Happy 69th Birthday that would be September 2nd, 2025. My dear Cousin, Geneva, is named after my Father's big sister, Aunt Geneva Hawkins, who died back in 1989. Cousin Geneva has one daughter and is a doting Aunt to her five nieces Julie, Tanika, Toni, Takira, and Kim Hawkins. And I look forward to our annual 2025 Hawkins family reunion that will be in Hendersonville, NC, in November 2025 this year.

I remember at our grandparents Conwell and Maggie Hawkins's old house on Minus Street in Greenville when I was sitting at the table with the children, my dear Cousin Geneva handed me a cold Dr Pepper at the kids' table. We always had wonderful family reunions through the years. I remember her three sisters, my dear cousins Paulette, Grace, and Nadine Hawkins, who always loved to sing gospel music at our beautiful family parties. God has blessed our beautiful family through the years.

So I wanna wish my First Cousin Geneva 'Cookie' Hawkins a Happy 69th birthday that would be September 2nd, 2025. Cousin Geneva is a dear person, and she has a heart full of Gold and Faith in God, who always believed in a Better day. It's always good to see her at our small family get-togethers we have every month. And it's so good to see her still going Strong! My dear cousin, Cookie Hawkins is a wonderful Angel of Godly Faith.