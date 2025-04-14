Guest Columnists

Holy Week Message by President Trump

Donald J. Trump came up from the floor of the Pennsylvania stage having been shot a changed man. Yes, still a strong and commanding leader, an experienced and successful negotiator, a visionist as what will make America Great Again but also a changed man in his heart and spirit. In a very near writing, I will share what I believe took place while he laid on that stage with blood dripping significantly down his right side to his shoes, which, by the way, were off and his feet received the blood from his ear and near fatal shooting. But today as we come into a Holy Week recognizing Christ's betrayal, death and resurrection, President Trump's announcement released yesterday is my focus.

"This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ - the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity. Beginning with Christ's triumphal entry in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and culminating in the Paschal Triduum, which on Holy Thursday with the Mass of the Lord's Supper, followed by Good Friday, and reaching its pinnacle in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night. This week is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus' crucifixion - and prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead.

During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross. In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness - signaling that death does not have the final word. This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square.

As we focus on Christ's redeeming sacrifice, we look to His love, humility, and obedience - even in life's most difficult and uncertain moments. This week, we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our beloved Nation. We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty and goodness of Christ's eternal kingdom in Heaven. May God bless you and your family during this special time of year and may He continue to bless the United States of America." President Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States of America.

Yes, I believe Donald Trump is a changed man but not a perfect man. I believe the Lord doesn't look for a "perfect man or woman" to work through, He looks for a willing man or woman who will submit (cooperate) with the Lord's ways and desires. Noah got drunk. Jacob lied. Moses murdered. Rahab was a prostitute. David had an affair. Peter denied Jesus. God used every single one of these people to build the Kingdom. Donald J. Trump was brought forward for a time such as this.

A closing thought: How you walk with the Broken speaks louder than how you sit with the great. I would rather stand by God and be judged by the world...than to stand by the world and be judged by God.