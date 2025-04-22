Guest Columnists

Arizona Governor Hobbs Signs Bill that Bans Court-ordered Reunification Treatment

A most heinous and diabolical set of arrangements, orders, manipulations and calculated dividing of families has been occurring in Arizona for years in matters of divorce. These acts have been hidden from the public, and parents have been ignored or disciplined attempting to confront these egregious orders. How? In part because by formal Order of the Court or indirectly with a nod from the court to a group of attorneys and so named Forensic Interventionists, children have been removed from homes and transported out-of-state to "reunification camps." These camps forbid removed children any contact in any manner with the parent to whom they had been residing. Examples of such horrendous actions are now becoming public. The testimonies of children and parents are incredibly disturbing, sobering, and tear producing.

A year ago, Arizona Governor Hobbs signed into law legislation banning court-ordered "reunification treatment and camps" unless both parents agreed. BOTH parents needed to agree. This has not been honored. This past week, a Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee met to hear testimony from citizens who experienced terrible ordeals placed upon them by family courts and therapeutic interventionists in what appears, at initial glance, to be collusion. The testimony given by parents and one child is stunning and almost unbelievable; they are so outrageous it is difficult to imagine. Over 39 parents signed into the Arizona Senate Hearing room to testify. Time did not allow so the chairman stated a formal seven-hour hearing would be held on Monday, May 12th. Additionally, four more legislative hearings will be scheduled to bring forth additional evidence as to the horrendous set of court orders and therapeutic circumstances forced upon parents and children.

ARIZONA TODAY will be posting the two-hour legislative hearing held on Monday, April 14th, 2025. At this writing, see the link below which will take you to the testimony of Tori Nielsen who, herself, was subject to reunification treatment camp. Miss Nielsen is now 19 and no longer a minor who heretofore was forbidden to testify or speak publicly about her situation. Tori also agreed to testify at the coming Arizona Joint Legislative Hearing on Monday, May 12th. Her mother, Angela Nielsen testified at the aforesaid legislative hearing outlining the horrid orders she and her children experienced at the hands of the family court, the "forensic therapeutic interventionists" and attorneys. Angela Nielsen spent over $1 million in her child custody case, and she is not alone. I have met several mothers and dads, all forbidden to be the custodial parent, and each spent over $1 million in five years to protect their children or even have joint custody or even visitation rights lasting more than 2-hours once a week with a supervisor sitting in the same room observing all.

It is appalling and another example of the breakdown of law and order historically our nation has enjoyed when legislation is passed, signed into law by the Governor (from a different political party by the way) but deliberately and calculatedly ignored by courts and those promoting as specialists of and to the courts. The report below by AZ Family News is compelling. The full two-hour joint legislative hearing will prove sobering, and will be found on my website arizona2day.com.

https://www.azfamily.com/2024/04/18/gov-hobbs-signs-bill-into-law-that-bans-court-ordered-reunification-treatment/