Backtrack or Excuses? Cracker Barrel Scraps Part of Its Controversial Rebrand

Has Cracker Barrel caved to the pressure, or are its attempts to somewhat backpedal merely a superficial gesture to quell outrage?

The beloved American chain Cracker Barrel, known for its Southern comfort food and nostalgic Old Country Store charm since its founding in 1969, has ignited a firestorm with its recent rebranding efforts. The company’s “new creative campaign” aimed to modernize the brand “for the future,” but the changes have sparked widespread backlash, plunging Cracker Barrel into a cultural and financial maelstrom. The only rebrand this angry customer base has acknowledged is that Cracker Barrel went from enjoyable to “woke.”

The once-iconic restaurants, adorned with Americana knickknacks, have been stripped to a minimalist aesthetic. The logo, which for 48 years featured “Uncle Herschel” leaning against a barrel, was replaced with a text-only design, prompting accusations of “brand suicide” and “wokeness.” Social media erupted, with conservative activist Robby Starbuck, a vocal critic of corporate progressivism, declaring on X, “Cracker Barrel is so cooked.” He further exposed the company’s support for LGBT Pride events and its decade-long partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a far-left organization.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social, urging, “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.” He added, “They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. … Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

Initially, CEO Julie Felss Masino dismissed the criticism, claiming on “Good Morning America,” “We’re listening to our guests, we’re doing this all for them,” asserting that feedback was “overwhelmingly positive.” However, after a reported 14% stock plunge — erasing approximately $250 million in market value — and a wave of customer protests, Cracker Barrel issued a partial apology on Monday.

The company’s statement read: “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.” It emphasized that core elements like rocking chairs, fireplaces, and the peg game remain, and that Uncle Herschel “will still be on our menu … road signs and featured in our country store.” However, the new logo and store remodels will persist, with the company concluding, “We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees.”

By Tuesday, the chain announced it was returning to the old imagery. "We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the company said in a statement. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

But the controversy extends beyond the logo and remodels, tying back to when the changes were first proposed. According to Fox Business, the rebranding saga began on May 16, 2024, when Masino unveiled a “strategic transformation plan” to investors, emphasizing “refining” and “evolving the brand across all touchpoints.” Investor Sardar Biglari, a prominent shareholder, issued four warnings, including a 120-page slide deck and a seven-page letter to shareholders, labeling the rebrand “obvious folly” and warning of “shareholder value destruction.” He argued, “Cracker Barrel is not in dire need of a transformation; it’s in dire need of a turnaround,” and criticized the board as “flawed” and “responsible for the current malaise.”

Despite these warnings, Masino and the board pressed forward with a $700 million remodel, ignoring Biglari’s concerns and dismissing him as an “activist investor” with an “ultimate agenda.” The 2024 annual report further revealed Cracker Barrel’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), highlighting seven Business Resource Groups promoting “diverse members,” black leaders, Hispanic and Latino culture, LGBTQ+ awareness, military veterans, and women leaders. Social media critics, including Starbuck, pointed to this DEI focus and the HRC partnership as evidence of a “woke” shift, with some calling for Masino’s resignation.

By August 2025, the new text-only logo and modernized interiors — described by critics as “sterile” and “soulless”—rolled out, amplifying backlash that’s now unfolding before us. Investor Chris Wunder, CEO of Leap Brands, remarked that the chain was “taking a vintage Chevy and installing clown rims and a neon paint job,” adding, “Maybe we should have let Sardar Biglari and Biglari Holdings Inc. take over.”