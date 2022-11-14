Poem for Veterans Day

Today is a special dayBecause wars, And rumors of war, Never go away. To keep a nation free There is a price to pay. Vigilance is required Every night and day.
Those who would defend usDeserve a special place. Not just within our hearts, But by the God of grace. The Lord knows who is faithful, And loyal to the cause. He picks the times for men to live, To come, or go, or pause. He knows the price of suffering. He’s seen insults and shame. He’s the only one who sees each heart, And knows where to place what blame. He heard you in the battle. He never left your side. The memories may torment at times, But peace; God can provide. The grateful now surround you, With respect that’s amplified Each peaceful day that passes, Each time we’re satisfied. Receive our thankful comments, Enjoy the little things The smiles, the songs, the warmth, and cheer That grateful hearts now bring.
-----------------------
Carolyn McLartyEagle Forum Board, November 11, 2022