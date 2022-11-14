Military/Veterans

Poem for Veterans Day

Today is a special day

Because wars,

And rumors of war,

Never go away.



To keep a nation free

There is a price to pay.

Vigilance is required

Every night and day.

Those who would defend us

Deserve a special place.

Not just within our hearts,

But by the God of grace.



The Lord knows who is faithful,

And loyal to the cause.

He picks the times for men to live,

To come, or go, or pause.



He knows the price of suffering.

He’s seen insults and shame.

He’s the only one who sees each heart,

And knows where to place what blame.



He heard you in the battle.

He never left your side.

The memories may torment at times,

But peace; God can provide.



The grateful now surround you,

With respect that’s amplified

Each peaceful day that passes,

Each time we’re satisfied.



Receive our thankful comments,

Enjoy the little things

The smiles, the songs, the warmth, and cheer

That grateful hearts now bring.

-----------------------

Carolyn McLarty

Eagle Forum Board, November 11, 2022